See how Blake Shelton uses AI in his new music video

Tyler Golden/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

Blake Shelton stars in the music video for "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" — alongside some pretty impressive AI.

The superstar embraces artificial intelligence in the new clip, which traces the life of a family home across seven generations, using technology to morph both the home and a tree in the front yard over time.

As for the song itself, Blake says it reminds him of some of his earlier hits.

“When I heard ‘Stay Country or Die Tryin’,’ it took me back to the first time I heard ‘Ol’ Red’ or ‘God’s Country.' It’s full of energy and packed with those sayings and moments that feel like home to me," he says. "I love singing this one live — it’s a blast.”

"Stay Country or Die Tryin'" follows Blake's 30th #1, "Texas," both from his For Recreational Use Only album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!