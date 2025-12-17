See Ariana Grande overdress for the weather in new 'Saturday Night Live' promo

Ariana Grande's a Florida girl, so she's got to wrap up to brave the New York City winter chill — but she kinda overdoes it in the new promo for her Dec. 20 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

In the clip, SNL cast member Ashley Padilla stops by Ari's dressing room to ask her if she wants to go see the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, which is right next to 30 Rock, where the show is produced. When Ari says yes, Ashley warns her, "You might wanna bundle up, it's kinda cold."

Ari puts on a sweater, gloves and earmuffs, before glancing at the weather report and seeing that it's 32 degrees out. She adds a puffer coat and boots, and then sees the temperature has dropped to 19 degrees. She then piles on a snood, a massive scarf, and a fuzzy hat and mittens, before noticing that it's now -5 degrees.

Cut to Ari wearing a snowsuit on top of everything, scarf completely wrapped around her face, barely able to move or see. Ashley appears and tells her that access to the tree has been cut off, but they can see it from SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels' office. As they admire the tree, Ari announces, "I have to pee."

Earlier on Wednesday, Ariana posted footage on her Instagram Story of herself dressed up as Antonio, the traumatized young castrato singer she originally portrayed on SNL in October 2024.

Saturday will mark the third time Ari's hosted the show. In addition to the October 2024 show, she hosted in 2016. Cher will be Saturday's musical guest.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.