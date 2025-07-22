For the second time in a week, Lainey Wilson's back at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Lainey Wilson just can't stay away from her new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

She was there with her parents to preview the Tough as Nails display before it opened on July 18, but by the weekend, she was back. Lainey stopped by the Ford Theater, where Jon Decious and Aaron Raitiere were holding a special Songwriter Session as a tie-in with the exhibit.

Lainey surprised the crowd by performing her hit "4x4xU" and the Whirlwind track "Ring Finger" with her friends, who co-wrote both tunes.

Jon and Aaron have also written songs together for Miranda Lambert and Ashley McBryde.

Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails runs through June 2026.

