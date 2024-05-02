Scotty reflects on career milestones + Opry induction: "I'm extremely grateful"

Scotty McCreery's highs and lows take center stage in a new backstage video shared by the Grand Ole Opry.



Recorded at the historic venue, Scotty reflected on his career trajectory, post-Idol life, the career-changing "Five More Minutes" and being inducted into the Opry by his hero Josh Turner and country icon Randy Travis.



"To be able to come back [to the Grand Ole Opry] over and over and over over the years and play this stage, and it's always felt like home, they really are so welcoming and so warm here. Now, it's like, 'Oh, this actually is home,'" Scotty says in the interview.



Reflecting on life advice he'd give his son, the "Cab in a Solo" singer shares, "My biggest thing for Avery with all this going on is when he grows up, I'll tell him, 'This is daddy's dream and he accomplished his dream. So buddy, whatever your dream is, chase that, too, because it can come true.'"



"I'm extremely grateful to sing country music for a living, to have this stage to play at and to be welcomed into this family," Scotty adds.



You can watch the full video now on YouTube.



Scotty's new album, Rise & Fall, arrives May 10 and is available for preorder and presave now.

