Scotty McCreery's dropping "Red Letter Blueprint" on Good Friday

Scotty McCreery will commemorate Good Friday by releasing his new faith-based song, "Red Letter Blueprint," on Friday, March 29.



The announcement arrived on Scotty's socials alongside a snippet of the reflective track.



"Where can you go when you ain't getting nowhere/ Every turn is a dead-end road/ The rain starts to fall and you're so lost out there/ Really only one place I know/ When your whole world falls in pieces and you don't know how to build it back/ There's a red letter blueprint in King James black," Scotty sings in the chorus.



"Red Letter Blueprint" is out this Friday [book emoji] Y'all can presave it now at the link in my bio. Can't wait for you to hear the full song!" he captioned his Instagram Reel.



"Red Letter Blueprint" will be the latest preview of Scotty's forthcoming album, Rise & Fall. The record arrives May 10, and is available for preorder and presave now.

Scotty's currently in the top 10 of the country charts with "Cab in a Solo," the lead single from Rise & Fall.

