Scotty McCreery loves how nostalgic "Fall of Summer" is

One thing Scotty McCreery loves about "Fall of Summer" is how it evokes memories.



"I'm so proud of the whole record, but this song kind of has that nostalgic feel to it. To me, I love that about music," Scotty tells ABC Audio. "I love when a song can take you back to a memory, take you back to a place, and to me 'Fall of Summer' does that."



He adds, "Hopefully folks get that vibe as well."

"Fall of Summer" is Scotty's follow-up single to the #1 hit "Cab in a Solo," and it's currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts. You can find both tracks on his latest album, Rise & Fall, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.