Scotty McCreery announces new song, "Cabin In A Solo"

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

By Jeremy Chua

Scotty McCreery has unveiled the name and release date of his upcoming song.

The track is titled "Cabin In A Solo" and will arrive on August 18.

"Took some buddies up to the mountains of North Carolina to do nothing but write some country music. I'm proud to say one of those songs turned out to be one of my favorites I've ever written," Scotty shares on Facebook alongside a preview clip of the classic country-leaning tune.

Be sure to presave "Cab In A Solo" to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!