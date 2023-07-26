Scotty McCreery shares adorable photos from family hike

Scotty McCreery is tackling Utah's Zion National Park with wife Gabi and their baby boy, Avery, on their day off.



"Zion day 1," Scotty captions his latest Instagram carousel. The post features photos of the family of three on their hike, picturesque shots of the red cliffs at Zion National Park and cute videos of Avery waving and smiling widely with his daddy.



Scotty's set to perform at the Country Fan Fest in Tooele, Utah, on July 27, before heading to Caldwell, Idaho, for the Canyon County Fest. For tickets and for Scotty's full tour schedule, visit his website.

