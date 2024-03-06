Scotty McCreery shot Rise & Fall's album cover somewhere special

Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

By Jeremy Chua

Scotty McCreery recently announced his fifth album, Rise & Fall, alongside its release date and cover art.

Now, Scotty's giving fans a closer look at the album cover, its location and why it's incredibly sentimental to him.

"The mountains of North Carolina are my heaven on earth," says the Garner, North Carolina native. "It's where I proposed to Gabi and now where we take hikes with Avery. I wrote some of my favorite songs on our back porch in these mountains with some of my songwriter buddies. So now it is only fitting that these mountains are a part of the Rise & Fall album forever."

Rise & Fall arrives May 10 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Its lead single, "Cab in a Solo," is in the top 10 and making its way up the country charts.

