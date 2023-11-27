Sam Hunt's second child has arrived

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Sam Hunt is officially a dad of two.

The "Take Your Time" hitmaker recently shared a photo of his family on social media with a caption that read, "Thank You Lord."

The two-picture slide featured Sam, wife Hannah Lee Fowler, their 18-month-old daughter, Lucy Louise, and their second baby, whose name, gender and age were not revealed. Another photo of Sam and others on horses was also shared.

Sam's currently climbing the country charts with his latest single, "Outskirts."

Coming up, the country star will kick off his Outskirts Tour 2024 in February. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Sam's website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!