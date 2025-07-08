Sam Hunt's 'Country House' is full as he welcomes third child

Steve Jennings/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard

Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Fowler, recently welcomed their second son with the arrival of Weyman Allen Hunt on May 21.

Although there was no official announcement on Sam's socials, the Facebook page for First United Methodist Church in Cedartown, Georgia, confirms his birth and includes a photo.

Weyman joins older sister Lucy Louise, who's 3, and brother Lowry Lee, who'll be 2 in October.

Sam's busy working fairs and festivals this summer as his hit "Country House" nears the top of the chart.

