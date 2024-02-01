Saddle up for 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

Mark Hill/FOX

By Jeremy Chua

Get ready to head to the country with four farmers on season 2 of Fox's Farmer Wants a Wife.

Hosted by country singer Jennifer Nettles, the reality television show follows four farmers — Ty FerrellMitchell KolinskyBrandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers — on their journey to find love.

Per Fox, the farmers will "take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay." The daters, who hail from all across the country, may then have to decide how much they're willing to change or embrace the country lifestyle for a lifetime of romance.

Farmer Wants a Wife premieres on Fox February 1 and will be available to stream on Hulu.

