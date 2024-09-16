Saddle up for Cody Johnson's deluxe 'Leather'

Saddle up, Cody Johnson fans. Cody's about to deliver an expanded version of his latest album, Leather.



"The deluxe edition of Leather is coming out this fall," Cody tells ABC Audio. "There's 13 more tracks, and I personally think that the second half of this album has more potential #1 hits, and it has more sing-along songs and it's better songs."



"I mean, that's saying a lot," he notes. "That's a big statement. It's a bold statement."



Leather is nominated for Album of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards. Cody also received nods for Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year for "Dirt Cheap," and Music Video of the Year for "The Painter" and "Dirt Cheap," both of which are Cody's recent #1 hits.



To catch Cody at an upcoming Leather Tour date, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.

