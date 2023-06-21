Russell's serving up a new summer EP

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

After recently teasing a new summer jam, Russell Dickerson's finally revealed his plan with new music.

The "She Likes It" hitmaker is set to release his new summer EP, Three Months Two Streets Down, on June 27.

"Not 1, not 2, not 3, or 4, but 5 SUMMER JAMSSS!!! [wave emojis]" Russell announced on Twitter, alongside a video of him on a pool float.

Russell's latest project is his 2022 self-titled album. The 15-song record features his current single, "God Gave Me A Girl," which is #24 and climbing on the country charts.

Three Months Two Streets Down is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!