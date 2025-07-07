Russell Dickerson's 'Sippin' on Top of the World' this summer

Russell Dickerson spent Fourth of July weekend "Sippin' on Top of the World."

That's the title of the latest preview from his new album, Famous Back Home, which comes out Aug. 22.

Dickerson encouraged his fans to "crank it up and crack a cold one to celebrate," while he was busy playing Nashville's annual Let Freedom Sing! celebration downtown.

"USA! USA! USA! Got to party with 350,000 of y'all last night and it was……… THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE!!! God Bless America!" he shared afterward, along with a picture taken onstage with the enormous Lower Broadway crowd behind him.

Russell does get a bit of a breather now, as his next date isn't until the Santa Barbara County Fair in California on July 12.

