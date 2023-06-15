Russell Dickerson teases new "summer jam"

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Russell Dickerson might be rolling out your next summer anthem soon.

The "Yours" hitmaker posted a video on Instagram recently with a clip of the as-yet-untitled song and captioned it, "Only here for the summer……….. [waves + eyes emojis]," accompanied by #summer, #beach #newmusic and #summerjam.

The vibrant and summery clip also featured an aerial view of a pool, palm trees and a man lying on his inflatable float bed.

Though not much is known about the track yet, Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay left a cryptic comment, saying, "Written by DA BOYS in 1997 [fire + face with tears of joy emojis] LETS GO." Hit songwriter Josh Kerr also commented, "HERE WE GO."

Hear the snippet of Russell's upcoming track on his Instagram now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

