Russell Dickerson rents out an amphitheater to celebrate his birthday

Russell Dickerson is extending his May 7 birthday celebration by one day, to play a special show at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on May 8.

"Who's ready to absolutely RAGE at RussellMania for my NASH-BIRTHDAY BASH?!?!" he asked on his socials, adding, "LET'S PARTY!!!!"

Tyler Hubbard, Adrien Nunez and Kevin Powers will join him for the show.

Presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Also on Friday, Russell releases his romantic track "The Roses," which features him playing piano. You can check out a sneak peek on his Instagram.

