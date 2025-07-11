The romantic relationship that birthed Tigirlily Gold's 'Thinkin' Bout That'

By Stephen Hubbard

Tigirlily Gold's new song, "Thinkin' Bout That," was inspired by a conversation between the duo's Krista Slaubaugh and her fiancé, Walker Montgomery.

“He pointed out a house and asked me what I thought about it," Krista recalls. "I said, ‘I don’t know, I’ve never had to think about that.’ He turned to me and said, ‘Well, you should start thinkin’ bout that.’ With that simple phrase, he gave a sense of reality to every single future dream of mine.”

"Thinkin' Bout You" follows the tracks "Girls on Guys" and "Forever from Here," which is Tigirlily Gold's first new music since their 2024 debut, Blonde.

