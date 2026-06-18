Rock & Roll Denim turns Koe Wetzel into a fashion entrepreneur and model

If you've never thought of Koe Wetzel as a full-fledged fashion icon, it may be time to start.

The "High Road" hitmaker is partnering with Rock & Roll Denim for his own summer menswear line.

The limited-edition collection includes caps, T-shirts, polos and TEK Western shirts, plus short- and long-sleeve Pearl Snap shirts from the Fort Worth-based brand.

Koe's collection even boasts a Texas-shaped camo pattern.

“It’s very important for us to be able to move around the way we do, and Rock & Roll Denim is what I want to be in whenever I’m on stage,” he says. “Moving around as much as we are, making sure we can do the splits if we need to. It’s very vital to what we do on stage. I don’t think we could just stand in place and play the music that we do. Acting crazy on stage kind of goes with the sound that we have.”

The pieces range from $35 to $73 and are available at RockAndRollDenim.com, Cavender's and Boot Barn.

One extra bonus to shopping online? You can check out Koe doing his best "blue steel" as he models quite a few of the items.

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