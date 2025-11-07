Rock band Nickelback joins Shenandoah on new version of 'The Church on Cumberland Road'

"We've always had a deep respect for the artists who came before us, and Shenandoah is one of those bands that helped define an era," says Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. "Getting the chance to collaborate with them on 'The Church on Cumberland Road' was an absolute blast. It's a song that feels as vibrant today as it did when it first came out."

The updated recording is accompanied by an animated video, which is now streaming on YouTube.

In addition to collaborating with Shenandoah, Nickelback has crossed over into the country world in recent years by touring with Brantley Gilbert, performing with HARDY and playing the Stagecoach festival.

