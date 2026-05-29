Riley Green's 'Think as You Drunk' is only one facet of 'That's Just Me'

As Riley Green drops the latest track from his upcoming fourth studio album, he's giving fans more details about the record he first announced Thursday in Billboard.

"This record came together during a pretty big season of life for me," he explains of That's Just Me. "I was out on the road on the biggest tour I've ever had, writing and recording while a lot was changing at the same time."

"There are songs on here that are more emotional, some that are made for having a good time with your buddies, and others that come from real moments I was living through," he continues. "I never wanted it to feel like one thing, I wanted it to feel like me, and all the different sides that come with that."

The cover of That's Just Me shows Riley looking right at home behind the wheel of a pick-up truck.

Riley's new radio single, "Think as You Drunk," draws inspiration from Toby Keith's "As Good As I Once Was." You'll even hear the late singer's voice as the new song draws to a close.

That's Just Me comes out Sept. 18.

Riley's Cowboy As It Gets Tour makes a stop at Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Friday night.

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