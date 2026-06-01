Riley Green's Cowboy tour rides into fall

If you didn't get enough "cowboy" on the initial run of Riley Green's 2026 tour, you'll have 13 more opportunities as he extends his Cowboy As It Gets shows into the fall.

The new dates start Sept. 10 in Denver, with the "Change My Mind" hitmaker hitting Long Beach, Los Angeles, Austin and more before he wraps Dec. 6 and 10 at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Randy Houser and Kashus Culpepper will be his guests on this leg, with Hannah McFarland returning as well.

Riley's Back 40 Duck Club will get first crack at presales on Tuesday, with public access opening on Friday.

This is Riley's biggest tour so far, having already sold out venues like Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. His new album, That's Just Me, arrives Sept. 18.

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