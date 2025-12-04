Riley Green, Keith Urban, The Red Clay Strays to headline Country Thunder Wisconsin

Country Thunder Wisconsin returns for its 2026 edition in July with a star-studded lineup.

The festival, scheduled to run July 16-19 in Twin Lakes, will feature Riley Green, Keith Urban, Gavin Adcock and newly minted CMA Vocal Group of the Year The Red Clay Strays as headliners.

Also part of the lineup are Shaboozey, Nate Smith, Ian Munsick and Gretchen Wilson, while George Birge, Dasha, Corey Kent, Zach John King, Annie Bosko and '90s stars Lonestar and Mark Chesnutt round out the bill. Many more artists will be playing throughout the weekend as well.

Tickets and packages are now available at CountryThunder.com, and you can secure your spot for just $20 down. There are also camping options available, including the opportunity to rent your very own private port-a-potty for your campsite.

