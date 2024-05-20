Riley Green, ERNEST + Morgan Wallen lock in 4th of July plans

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

Riley Green, ERNEST and up-and-comer Ella Langley have locked in their Fourth of July, and it's going to be spent with Morgan Wallen.

Morgan's enlisted Riley, ERNEST and Ella as openers for his headlining concert at London's legendary Hyde Park on July 4.

"Gonna let freedom ring across the pond!" ERNEST shared on Instagram. "Really looking forward to this one!" Riley added on social platform X.

More artists on the lineup will be announced soon.

You can grab tickets now at bst-hydepark.com.

To catch Morgan on his ongoing One Night At A Time Tour, head to morganwallen.com.

