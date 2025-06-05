Riley Green, Brett Young, Sheryl Crow and more to celebrate Big Machine 20

Big Machine will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special concert Aug. 29 in downtown Nashville.

Riley Green, Brett Young, Sheryl Crow, The Band Perry, RaeLynn, Danielle Peck, Danielle Bradbery, Jack Ingram and Jimmy Wayne are all booked to play the show, billed as Big Machine 20.

"Nobody could've predicted our incredible success in a city we love so much," founder Scott Borchetta says. "This is our thank you to Nashville and all the fans of our amazing artists and their music. This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime event and one we'll never forget!"

Big Machine 20 will also serve as the kickoff for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix weekend.

