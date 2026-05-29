The return of Tim McGraw: A 'Song for America' on a 'Pawn Shop Guitar'

Tim McGraw is back with two new songs — and he's ready to talk about exactly why he's been away.

The superstar dropped two new tracks on Friday, "Song for America" and "Pawn Shop Guitar."

“This is the first new music I’ve put out in over a year. It’s no secret that over the last few years I got sidelined with back and knee issues,” Tim says. “That time was challenging on so many levels, but one of the positive things that came out of it, aside from physically being back to 100%, was that it gave me time to reflect on my life and to write songs."

"I was able to really dig into some personal stories in those songs for the first time," he adds.

"Song for America" was recorded to celebrate the United States' upcoming 250th birthday, while the autobiographical "Pawn Shop Guitar" doubles as the name of his tour.

It kicks off July 9 in Bethel, New York.

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