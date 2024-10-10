Reba's 'Happy's Place' theme song drops Friday

The theme song for NBC's Happy's Place is arriving on Friday. And, yes, it's sung by the one and only Reba McEntire.



Reba hopped on socials Thursday to share the release news with fans, as well as a never-before-heard snippet of the official Happy's Place theme.



"Rest your heart and be a part/ You'll always feel so safe/ See a smile on someone else's face/ Right here at Happy's Place/ Oh oh oh," Reba sings in the video from a vocal booth.

Happy's Place will reunite Reba with her hit namesake sitcom's co-star and longtime friend Melissa Peterman. Other actors on the forthcoming show include Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Reba's real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.



Happy's Place premieres Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

