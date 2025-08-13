Reba remembers Brandon Blackstock: 'There is no one else like him'

Reba McEntire's reacting to the passing of a loved one, the son of her former husband Narvel Blackstock.

"Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God," she wrote on Instagram. "His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God's presence."

"There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together," she continued. "His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again."

Reba's Tuesday post included a carousel of photos of the two together. The country superstar was married to Brandon's father, Narvel, from 1989 to 2015. Her only child with Narvel, son Shelby Blackstock, was born in 1990.

Brandon passed away Aug. 7 after a battle with cancer. He was also the ex-husband of Reba's friend Kelly Clarkson and shared two children with her.

Lady A's Hillary Scott, whose mother, Linda Davis, worked with Reba for many years, shared her remembrance as well.

"Love you and love every memory with Brandon — especially growing up," she commented. "Praying for God’s peace and comfort over all of you."

Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, actress/comedian Lily Tomlin, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, Wynonna Judd and Sara Evans all shared their sympathies in response to Reba's post.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.