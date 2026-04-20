Reba McEntire passes the buckle as she welcomes Miranda Lambert to MCA

Miranda Lambert is laying the groundwork for new music, and this time, it'll be on MCA.

As part of the announcement, label mate Reba McEntire presented Miranda with the belt buckle the company gave her when she signed with MCA in 1975.

“Throughout my life and career, I have found that the common thread in every chapter is finding the right people – songwriters, musicians, collaborators and team members – to match the moment,” Miranda says in a news release. “I am honored to join a roster and a team with such a rich history of championing artistry. I look forward to sharing this new music with the world under their banner.”

2024's Postcards from Texas was a partnership with Republic/Big Loud, following Miranda's two-decade, career-launching relationship with Sony. She'll continue her involvement with Big Loud Texas, which she founded.

To date, Miranda has seven #1 albums and 10 #1 singles to her credit, and is the most-awarded artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music.

She has 8 nominations at May's 61st ACMs, second only to Megan Moroney's nine.

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