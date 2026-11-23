Ally Financial reports the average cost of raising a child in the U.S. is $303,418, varying by state. Key expenses include childcare, education, and budgeting tips.

In the midst of baby-proofing, figuring out your parenting style and stocking up on diapers, you'll also want to make sure your finances are ready for bringing up baby, Ally Financial notes. A little planning now can go a long way to help future you navigate the ins and outs of parenting.

Key takeaways:

The average cost of raising a child to age 18 in the U.S. is $303,418, though this varies by state from about $200,000 to more than $400,000 depending on childcare, housing and education costs.

Full-time childcare at a center costs $13,000 to $15,000 per year on average, making it one of the largest child-related expenses families face.

Families can lower their tax burden using the Child Tax Credit, the Child and Dependent Care Credit, and a dependent care Flexible Spending Account (FSA), which can reduce taxable income.

What's the average cost of raising a child in the U.S.?

According to recent research, the average cost of raising a child to age 18 in the United States is $303,418. This number varies widely by state, with differing costs of childcare, housing, education and more.

What that $300K usually includes

From buying a new pair of booties to paying for regular checkups and shots, here’s how the average cost of raising a child breaks down across categories, and what to keep in mind with your own budget. Remember, these numbers depend on many factors, from where you live to your child's age and your family situation.

Table defining the average annual cost of the common expenses in parenthood. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ally Financial

What’s not included?

Raising a child can incur many different costs, some of them unexpected. And they won't always stop at 18. These expenses should also be taken into consideration when budgeting, even though they may not be day-to-day:

Higher education

Extra lifestyle choices, such as extracurricular activities and travel

Insurance and tax-related costs

Unplanned family-specific expenses

How does the cost of raising a child change by age?

Your costs will change over time as some expenses fall away and new ones take their place.

Newborn and infant

Costs for your newborn start with the first hospital bill. Clothes, diapers and feeding supplies should be in your budget. If this is your first child, you might also need to start collecting things like a stroller, crib and car seat. If you need regular infant care, childcare costs can add significantly to your monthly expenses.

Early childhood and daycare

As your child gets older, regular childcare or preschool may become a bigger part of your budget. You’ll likely also spend more on food, clothing and activities. As your child grows, you may also find your family needs more space.

School-age and teen years

During these years, you may take on new expenses for tuition, school supplies, technology and other costs. You may also need to budget for extracurriculars, whether that's piccolo lessons or karate gear.

How can families manage rising costs?

A child will impact nearly every aspect of your life, and your finances are no exception. Here are some tips to help you along the way.

1. Build a child-focused budget

To get a clear idea of exactly how much everything will cost and how you can adjust your spending as you grow your family, create a budget. It should include necessities, like housing and food, and account for the other expenses you may need.

2. Use tax credits and tax breaks

Look into credits like the Child Tax Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Credit, and check whether your employer benefits include access to a dependent care Flexible Spending Account. These can meaningfully lower your taxable income.

3. Open or grow a savings account

Saving will be essential to prepare for future expenses for your kid. Financial tools like savings buckets can help you save over time, whether it’s for college, art supplies or a family vacation.

4. Compare childcare and health insurance options

Rates for daycare, nannies and health plans can vary a lot between providers. Shop around before committing to find a price and coverage that works for you.

5. Plan for the unexpected

Whether it's a dental procedure, a school trip or a new paint job when your toddler decides to "decorate" the walls, a cushion for those extra expenses comes in handy. A healthy emergency fund will help save you stress when the unexpected occurs.

Plan for the cost of a child with confidence

Parenthood comes with a lot — new responsibilities, big moments of joy and plenty to figure out as you go. With a little planning now, you can step into this next chapter feeling more confident about your financial future.

This story was produced by Ally Financial and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.