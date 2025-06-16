Put out a steamy video? Riley Green says 'Don't Mind If I Do'

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Stephen Hubbard

How have people responded to Riley Green's steamy video for "Worst Way"?

Well, exactly like you'd probably expect, according to the clip's hunky star.

"The comments — and even comments on Instagram and stuff like that — I think a lot of my buddies get a lot of enjoyment out of watching that," Riley tells ABC Audio. "[There's] a lot of entertainment on social media, looking at the crazy stuff people say."

But don't misunderstand: Riley's not upset about it.

"It certainly has changed, not necessarily my demographic, but maybe the topic of my demographic for a little while," he says. "The music video was pretty steamy, I guess."

"And the song is, I mean, it's a very forward song," he adds. "And honestly, when I wrote it, I was a little iffy about even putting it out. You know, like, was that the direction I wanted to go? But it's certainly worked for us."

"Worst Way" is the closing track on Riley's 2024 Don't Mind If I Do album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

