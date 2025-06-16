Put out a steamy video? Riley Green says 'Don't Mind If I Do'

How have people responded to Riley Green's steamy video for "Worst Way"?

Well, exactly like you'd probably expect, according to the clip's hunky star.

"The comments — and even comments on Instagram and stuff like that — I think a lot of my buddies get a lot of enjoyment out of watching that," Riley tells ABC Audio. "[There's] a lot of entertainment on social media, looking at the crazy stuff people say."

But don't misunderstand: Riley's not upset about it.

"It certainly has changed, not necessarily my demographic, but maybe the topic of my demographic for a little while," he says. "The music video was pretty steamy, I guess."

"And the song is, I mean, it's a very forward song," he adds. "And honestly, when I wrote it, I was a little iffy about even putting it out. You know, like, was that the direction I wanted to go? But it's certainly worked for us."

"Worst Way" is the closing track on Riley's 2024 Don't Mind If I Do album.

