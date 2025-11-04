'Put it in God's hands': Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo is 'totally open to adoption'

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas (Taylor Hill/WireImage)
By Andrea Dresdale

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, has been very candid about her IVF journey as the couple attempts to get pregnant. But in the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie said that if it doesn't happen, she's fine with other options.

Bunnie's guest, TV personality Maury Povich, shared the fertility struggles he and his wife, broadcast journalist Connie Chung, went through before they decided to adopt. "We went through the same stuff that you and Jelly Roll have gone through," Maury said.

Bunnie replied, "It is tough, but at the same time it's like, you just put it in God's hands," she shared. "If it's meant to be, it's meant to be. And if not, we can always adopt. I'm totally open to adoption, too, and so is my husband."

Jelly and Bunnie married in 2016, and she's the stepmother of Jelly's daughter, Bailee DeFord, and son, Noah DeFord. Over the past few years, Bunnie has shared that she and Jelly have been trying to get pregnant; in August she said that she'd been undergoing IVF treatments for six months.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

