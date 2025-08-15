Priscilla Block unveils 'Things You Didn't See' on second album

Priscilla Block is going deeper on her sophomore record, Things You Didn't See, which is set to arrive Oct. 10.

“The past couple of years have been a rollercoaster," she reflects. "This life has challenged me not only as an artist, but as a person. Honestly, there’s been a part of me that has felt misunderstood. The girl who 'couldn’t care less,' when in reality, I’ve never cared more."

"Couldn't Care Less" also happens to be the title of the latest preview of the 14-track project.

“Writing ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ was the therapy I didn’t even know I needed," Priscilla says. "For a long time, people have seen me as bulletproof, but this is a side they haven’t seen. It’s the misunderstood part of me… the insecurities that come with being human. It feels like the perfect way to lead into my record."

Here's the complete track listing for Priscilla's Things You Didn't See:

"Things You Didn't See"

"Bring Me Downtown"

"Stranger Things" (with Chase Matthew)

"Goodwill to Gucci"

"Phones and Radios"

"Couldn't Care Less"

"2-3-4"

"Try"

"Good on You"

"Yard Sale"

"You're Breaking My Heart (Cecilia)"

"He's My Man"

"Elijah"

"Time Ain't a Two Lane" (Demo)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.