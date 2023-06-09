Preview Carrie's 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)' with "Take Me Out"

Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Carrie Underwood's set to release a deluxe version of her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, on September 22.

The expanded record adds six new songs, including Carrie's latest single, "Out of That Truck," and a brand new track, "Take Me Out," which dropped Friday, June 9.

Denim & Rhinestones arrived in June 2022 and spawned the singles "Ghost Story" and "Hate My Heart."

Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder and presave now. Fans can also head to Carrie's merch store to purchase exclusive bundles that include a special double picture disc vinyl, T-shirt and poster.

