‘Power’ spin-off starring Michael Rainey Jr. and Joseph Sikora in the works

There's another Power series in the works, with Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. set to lead the cast. The two actors will reprise their roles as Tommy Egan and Tariq St. Patrick in Power: Legacy.

Power: Legacy picks up after the events of the Power Book IV: Force season finale, when Tariq arrives in Chicago to help save Tommy and asks him to return to New York to assist with his own business ventures. Although Tommy is initially reluctant to leave behind the empire he built in the Windy City, he ultimately decides to do so. According to the official logline, "Power: Legacy follows Tommy's return to New York, where he teams up with Tariq as the two aim to take the city by storm."

"Power never dies, and this chapter is our biggest yet," said 50 Cent, who serves as an executive producer. "Fans have been waiting to see Tariq and Tommy together, and now they're taking over New York City. Bringing Joseph and Michael back together is special; they've turned these characters into true icons of the Power universe."

Michael and Joseph were first introduced in the original Power before going on to headline their respective spinoffs, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force.

Other spinoffs in the franchise include Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which premieres its fifth and final season on June 12. Power: Origins, another upcoming series, will continue the story of the franchise's early years and is currently filming in New York City.

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