Post Malone to headline halftime at Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game

Post Malone smiles on the field prior to an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Post Malone will be supporting his hometown team this Thanksgiving.

Posty will perform at the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys-Kansas City Chiefs game, taking place on Nov. 27 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Posty, born Austin Post, grew up a Cowboys fan. Though he was born in Syracuse, New York, when he was 9 years old, he and his family moved to Grapevine, Texas, after his dad became the concessions manager for the team.

As for the other Thanksgiving Day games this year, Jack White will headline the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers matchup at Detroit's Ford Field, and rapper Lil Jon will perform at the Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals game at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.

