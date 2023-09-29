If There’s a Government Shutdown Here’s What IS and ISN’T Affected for Vererans

As of now it is unclear whether a shutdown would occur, but if it does - this is how it would affect VA’s customers.
- Veteran health care is not impacted. VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers will be open.
- VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits.
- Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue.
- The Board of Veterans’ Appeals will continue decisions on Veterans’ cases.
- VA Contact Centers (1-800-MyVA411) and the Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988, Press 1) are open 24/7.
- VA will not provide Veteran career counseling or transition assistance program activities.
- The GI Bill Hotline will be closed.
- VA benefits regional offices will be closed.
- VA will cease public affairs and outreach to Veterans.
- VA will not permanently place headstones or maintain the grounds at VA national cemeteries.
- VA will not process applications for pre-need burials.
- VA will not print new presidential memorial certificates.
Veterans Field Guide to Government Shutdown
In the event of a prolonged shutdown, VA will continue to review and update its plan in conjunction with the applicable legal requirements and circumstances. Please visit http://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/ or www.VA.gov for updated information.
