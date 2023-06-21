The Pioneer Woman launches debut furniture collection

The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond has launched her first furniture collection.



Available now at Walmart, you can shop items such as a dining table, dining bench, dining chairs, nightstand, kitchen cart and more, with prices ranging from $98 to $478.



"My new furniture collection is finally here (!!!) and available for you to shop on Walmart.com! [heart-eyes emoji] I'm beyond excited about its quality and gorgeousness," Ree shares on Instagram.



"Today we are launching the kitchen, dining room, and bedroom collections, and it's impossible for me to pick my favorite piece. Beautiful teal, scalloped edges, turned legs, practical functionality. I love it all, and can't wait to hear how much you love it, too!" she adds.



So what are you waiting for? Shop The Pioneer Woman's new furniture line at walmart.com now.

