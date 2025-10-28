People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Sherman

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Sherman using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Sherman from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q3 2025.
#10. Los Angeles, CA
- View share: 0.8%
#9. San Antonio, TX
- View share: 1.0%
#8. Bonham, TX
- View share: 1.0%
#7. Phoenix, AZ
- View share: 1.1%
#6. Durant, OK
- View share: 1.1%
#5. Gainesville, TX
- View share: 1.2%
#4. Houston, TX
- View share: 1.3%
#3. Oklahoma City, OK
- View share: 1.4%
#2. Chicago, IL
- View share: 6.4%
#1. Dallas, TX
- View share: 61.8%