Pay tribute to George Strait with a King of Country Music T-shirt

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

George Strait fans: Need a new T-shirt to add to your collection? Well, you're in luck. George has teamed with Wrangler for a new "The King of Country Music" T-shirt.

Priced at $24.99, the asphalt-colored tee features George's face against the American flag and "George Strait" and "The King of Country Music" embossed above and below it, respectively. 

If you want to complete the Western look, you can also grab a pair of Wrangler jeans from the George Strait collection.

You can purchase your George Strait T-shirt now at wrangler.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!