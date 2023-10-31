Paula Deen shares recipe for leftover Halloween candy

By Jeremy Chua

Have too much Halloween candy and don't know what to do with it? Fret not, Paula Deen's got the perfect idea for you.

Introducing Paula's Candy Corn and Snack Mix Bark. 

"Bubbles and I are sharin' a salty and sweet treat recipe to use up that leftover Halloween candy," Paula shares on Facebook alongside a video of her making her snack from scratch.

In terms of ingredients, all you need are white chocolate, candy corn, leftover snack mix and chopped candy bars. The recipe requires a prep and cook time of 10 minutes each.

For the full Candy Corn and Snack Mix Bark recipe, visit pauladeen.com.

