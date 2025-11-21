Partying with Post Malone inspired Randy Houser's 'Back in the Bottle'

Randy Houser's "Back in the Bottle" (Magnolia Music Group)
By Stephen Hubbard

Even though he ended up writing it by himself, Randy Houser had some high-caliber help creating his new song.

"When I had the idea for 'Back in the Bottle,' not to name drop, but I was hanging out with Post Malone, and we went to the studio," Randy explains. "Didn't even leave to get started 'til probably midnight. We did two nights like that, and we were having a great time, writing and drinking."

“So that gave me the idea," he continues. "‘If I could put last night back in the bottle, I’d pull last night back down and drink it again.' And we’ve all had those nights. How many times have we hair-of-the-dogged it? Sometimes you just gotta keep rocking and keep having fun.”

"Back in the Bottle" begins a new musical chapter for the "We Went" hitmaker, with a steady stream of new music coming in 2026.

His most recent release was February's deluxe version of his Note to Self album.

