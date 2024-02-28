Parker McCollum loves seeing you sing back his songs

If you've sung Parker McCollum's songs back to him at shows, you've put a smile on his face.



The "Pretty Heart" hitmaker, who's currently on his Burn It Down Tour, says seeing fans know his songs and sing them back to him makes him feel fulfilled as a songwriter.



"It is the gratification of knowing that you're a good songwriter and your songs are connecting," says Parker. "When you're out there in person seeing 'em sing every word to those songs back to you, that's the biggest part of being a songwriter."



Coming up, Parker will take his Burn It Down Tour to Columbia, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Abilene, Texas; Edinburg, Texas; and more. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit parkermccollum.com.

"Burn It Down" is currently #7 and ascending the country charts.

