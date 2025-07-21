Parker McCollum plans a Texas-sized show to welcome 2026

Texas native Parker McCollum is planning to ring in the new year in the Lone Star State.

The "What Kinda Man" hitmaker is adding a Dec. 31 show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth to his itinerary.

"No place I'd rather bring in the New Year than on-stage in Texas!" Parker says. "Can't wait to kick off 2026 in Fort Worth and look forward to seeing you all there."

Tickets for the New Year's Eve show go on sale Friday.

Parker's summer tour rolls on with stops in Bossier City, Louisiana, and Birmingham and Orange Beach, Alabama.

