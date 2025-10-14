Opry Goes Pink with Amy Grant, Carrie Underwood & more

Amy Grant will do the honors this year as the Opry Goes Pink for the 17th time to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The "Baby Baby" hitmaker will flip the ceremonial switch to turn the Opry's signature barn backdrop pink for the night and raise money for Susan G. Komen.

Carrie Underwood, Mandy Barnett, Riders in the Sky and Sophia Scott are among the other artists set to play the Oct. 25 show.

The Opry will donate $5 for every ticket sold to Susan G. Komen, the world's leading nonprofit in the fight against breast cancer.

