Old Dominion's "Coming Home" with new single

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Old Dominion has announced their new single, "Coming Home."

The track will arrive Friday, June 28, and will be the first preview of their follow-up to 2023's Memory Lane.

Old Dominion shared the news on social media alongside the single's vintage cover art showing a couple kissing.

Old Dominion's latest singles include the Megan Moroney-assisted "Can't Break Up Now" and chart-topping "Memory Lane," both from Memory Lane.

"Coming Home" is available for presave now.

To catch Old Dominion on tour this summer, head to weareolddominion.com.

