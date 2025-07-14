Old Dominion reunites The Blues Brothers for Chicago performance

Old Dominion managed to bring some pretty special guests to their Friday set at the Windy City Smokeout: comedy/musical legends The Blues Brothers.

"We got a special little treat for you," lead singer Matthew Ramsey announced from the stage. "It's kind of a big deal," he teased, nothing they had some "American icons" waiting to join them onstage. "All the way from Calumet City, Illinois: the Bluuuuuuuuuuues Brothers!"

From there, Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi came out in character to perform "Everybody Needs Somebody to Love" from their 1980 film, before sticking around to do "Hotel Key" with OD. You can catch a glimpse of their performance on the band's socials.

On Thursday, the CMA and ACM group of the year will continue their How Good Is That World Tour in Greensboro, North Carolina, ahead of the release of their new album, Barbara, on Aug. 22.

