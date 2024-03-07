Old Dominion looks up to Dolly Parton

In honor of Women's History Month, Old Dominion's spotlighting a multi-hyphenate icon who's inspired them: Dolly Parton.



"One woman that has impacted us, and our music, and our life is Dolly Parton. She is one of the greatest songwriters to ever come along and just an all-around great person, entrepreneur, somebody that we look up to," the group shares.



"She's blazed a trail for all women and all songwriters," they add. "So here's to Dolly Parton."



Old Dominion's currently in the top 25 of the country charts with their Megan Moroney-assisted single, "Can't Break Up Now." You can find it on their latest album, Memory Lane.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.