Old Dominion + Jordan Davis headline Vegas' Boots In The Park

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Jeremy Chua

Old Dominion and Jordan Davis will headline Boots In The Park.

Slated for April 11 and April 12, the Las Vegas festival also features Tyler Hubbard, Nate Smith, Chris Janson, Parmalee and Chase Matthew on the lineup.

Presale begins on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT, before the general sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

For more information, visit bootsinthepark.com.

Meanwhile, on the music front, Old Dominion and Jordan are currently ascending the country charts with their respective singles, "Coming Home" and "I Ain't Sayin'."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!