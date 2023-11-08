Old Dominion is keeping things fresh as a band

As reigning Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion readies to step into Country Music's Biggest Night, lead singer Matthew Ramsey shares how the band keeps things interesting every year.

"The music keeps it fresh for us. Just the excitement that we have around creating new music and performing it and touring and all of that. You know, if we were sort of complacent and not doing that, this wouldn't really mean as much to us," Matthew tells ABC Audio.

"This is like a sign that we're doing the right things and we're making the right choices musically and professionally," he adds.

In addition to being Vocal Group and Musical Event of the Year nominees, Old Dominion will team with Megan Moroney to perform their latest single, "Can't Break Up Now."

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.